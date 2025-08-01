Shopify Inc (SHOP) EPS growth this year is 11.21%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.65% to $122.21, before settling in for the price of $123.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOP posted a 52-week range of $48.56-$129.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.21 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $158.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $113.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $104.77.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Shopify Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.40%, in contrast to 66.62% institutional ownership.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Shopify Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.21% and is forecasted to reach 1.79 in the upcoming year.

Shopify Inc (NASDAQ: SHOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Shopify Inc (SHOP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $98.56, and its Beta score is 2.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.52.

In the same vein, SHOP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Shopify Inc, SHOP]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.68 million was inferior to the volume of 10.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.06% While, its Average True Range was 52.12%.

Raw Stochastic average of Shopify Inc (SHOP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.42 that was lower than 4.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.