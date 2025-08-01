Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) surge 18.29% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: SLXN) established initial surge of 31.98% at $14.94, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $11.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLXN posted a 52-week range of $8.62-$1830.28.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -286.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -286.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 96.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.69.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 96.51% and is forecasted to reach -16.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 63.05% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -286.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Silexion Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: SLXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.22.

In the same vein, SLXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -296.59, a figure that is expected to reach -3.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -16.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Silexion Therapeutics Corp, SLXN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.29% While, its Average True Range was 65.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.02 that was higher than 1.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.