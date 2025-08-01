Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) recent quarterly performance of -15.65% is not showing the real picture

As on Thursday, Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) started slowly as it slid -2.06% to $30.46, before settling in for the price of $31.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMPL posted a 52-week range of $30.47-$40.53.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $92.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.57.

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Simply Good Foods Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.48%, in contrast to 97.52% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 6,050 shares at the rate of 33.11, making the entire transaction reach 200,297 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 98,190. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11 ’25, Company’s SVP & General Manager, Quest sold 5,000 for 37.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 186,260. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,839 in total.

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.33% and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in the upcoming year.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.30, and its Beta score is 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.63.

In the same vein, SMPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Simply Good Foods Co, SMPL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.14 million was better the volume of 1.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.11% While, its Average True Range was 26.56%.

Raw Stochastic average of Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.87 that was lower than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.