SM Energy Co (SM) average volume reaches $2.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.43% to $27.59, before settling in for the price of $27.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SM posted a 52-week range of $19.67-$47.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.00.

SM Energy Co (SM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. SM Energy Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.65%, in contrast to 101.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President – Utah sold 7,726 shares at the rate of 28.49, making the entire transaction reach 220,114 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,668.

SM Energy Co (SM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.61% and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in the upcoming year.

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SM Energy Co (SM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.87, and its Beta score is 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, SM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.13, a figure that is expected to reach 1.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SM Energy Co (SM)

Going through the that latest performance of [SM Energy Co, SM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.99 million was inferior to the volume of 2.29 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.07% While, its Average True Range was 52.95%.

Raw Stochastic average of SM Energy Co (SM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.16 that was lower than 1.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.