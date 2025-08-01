Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.30M

As on Thursday, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) started slowly as it slid -1.66% to $36.75, before settling in for the price of $37.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $29.36-$45.89.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 265.33%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $142.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.68.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.64%, in contrast to 28.89% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 265.33% and is forecasted to reach 3.15 in the upcoming year.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.48, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.18. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.42.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR, SQM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.73 million was better the volume of 1.24 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.01% While, its Average True Range was 41.31%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. ADR (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.60 that was higher than 1.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.