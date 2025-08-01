Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) EPS growth this year is 28.86%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.25% to $6.84, before settling in for the price of $7.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLDB posted a 52-week range of $2.41-$10.37.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 41.25%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.86%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $56.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $530.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.52.

Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Solid Biosciences Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.07%, in contrast to 77.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,860 shares at the rate of 5.34, making the entire transaction reach 9,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,960. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,000,000 for 4.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,030,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,034,582 in total.

Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.86% and is forecasted to reach -2.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.89.

In the same vein, SLDB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.99, a figure that is expected to reach -0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Solid Biosciences Inc, SLDB]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.42 million was inferior to the volume of 2.0 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.95% While, its Average True Range was 68.78%.

Raw Stochastic average of Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.50 that was higher than 0.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.