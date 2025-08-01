Soligenix Inc (SNGX) EPS growth this year is 57.38%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 134.40% to $2.93, before settling in for the price of $1.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SNGX posted a 52-week range of $1.09-$5.40.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 46.71% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5900, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4300.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Soligenix Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.03%, in contrast to 4.46% institutional ownership.

Soligenix Inc (SNGX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Soligenix Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.38% and is forecasted to reach -1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 42.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.71% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Soligenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNGX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Soligenix Inc (SNGX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.84.

In the same vein, SNGX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Soligenix Inc (SNGX)

[Soligenix Inc, SNGX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.94% While, its Average True Range was 89.87%.

Raw Stochastic average of Soligenix Inc (SNGX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.3600 that was higher than 0.1500 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.