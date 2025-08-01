Sonos Inc (SONO) Moves -5.18% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.18% to $10.81, before settling in for the price of $11.4 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SONO posted a 52-week range of $7.62-$15.89.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -46.49% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -46.49%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -204.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $123.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.30 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. Sonos Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.39%, in contrast to 93.84% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 29 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 675,000 shares at the rate of 11.25, making the entire transaction reach 7,593,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,505,191. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s 10% Owner bought 350,000 for 11.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,000,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,830,191 in total.

Sonos Inc (SONO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Sonos Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -204.84% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonos Inc (SONO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.09.

In the same vein, SONO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonos Inc (SONO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sonos Inc, SONO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.31 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.18% While, its Average True Range was 45.11%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonos Inc (SONO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 29.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.