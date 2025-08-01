SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $10.83: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.58% to $10.33, before settling in for the price of $10.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOUN posted a 52-week range of $3.94-$24.98.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 109.62%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $360.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.83.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SoundHound AI Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.16%, in contrast to 41.91% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 24 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 2,800 shares at the rate of 9.94, making the entire transaction reach 27,838 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 153,949. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 20 ’25, Company’s CEO sold 254,376 for 9.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,379,916. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,749,790 in total.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

SoundHound AI Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 109.62% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 40.59.

In the same vein, SOUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [SoundHound AI Inc, SOUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 27.59 million was inferior to the volume of 39.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.90% While, its Average True Range was 36.05%.

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.81 that was higher than 0.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.