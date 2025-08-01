SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) plunge -20.99% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: SPSC) started slowly as it slid -21.99% to $108.86, before settling in for the price of $139.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SPSC posted a 52-week range of $120.08-$218.61.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $138.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $157.61.

SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. SPS Commerce Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.39%, in contrast to 99.79% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 26 ’25, Company’s EVP & CFO sold 5,490 for 137.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 754,654. This particular insider is now the holder of 151,752 in total.

SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.85% and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.88% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: SPSC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.00, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.08.

In the same vein, SPSC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SPS Commerce Inc, SPSC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.6 million was better the volume of 0.34 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.04% While, its Average True Range was 18.26%.

Raw Stochastic average of SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.03%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.70 that was higher than 4.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.