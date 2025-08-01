Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) EPS is poised to hit -0.07 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) flaunted slowness of -3.62% at $1.33, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAB posted a 52-week range of $0.92-$2.34.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 11.61% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 55.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $379.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $367.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $505.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1928, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4344.

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Standard BioTools Inc industry. Standard BioTools Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.18%, in contrast to 72.08% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,428 shares at the rate of 0.94, making the entire transaction reach 1,344 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 930,286. Preceding that transaction, on May 23 ’25, Company’s SVP & Chief Business Officer sold 13,217 for 0.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 12,437. This particular insider is now the holder of 843,076 in total.

Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 55.47% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 66.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Standard BioTools Inc (NASDAQ: LAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Standard BioTools Inc (LAB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.98.

In the same vein, LAB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Standard BioTools Inc, LAB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.73% While, its Average True Range was 48.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of Standard BioTools Inc (LAB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0820 that was lower than 0.0867 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.