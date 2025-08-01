Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.02 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.18% to $67.65, before settling in for the price of $67.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWK posted a 52-week range of $53.91-$110.88.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -20.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $68.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.51.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry. Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.31%, in contrast to 96.68% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 07 ’25, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec’y sold 1,990 shares at the rate of 85.24, making the entire transaction reach 169,630 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,862.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.03% and is forecasted to reach 5.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -20.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.45, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.32.

In the same vein, SWK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.15, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Stanley Black & Decker Inc, SWK]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.54 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.67% While, its Average True Range was 36.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.09 that was lower than 2.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.