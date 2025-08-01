Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Moves -1.37% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) flaunted slowness of -1.37% at $15.14, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $15.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SMFG posted a 52-week range of $10.74-$16.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 4.74% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.41%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.46 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.46 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $97.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR industry. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 1.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 19 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 9,247,081 shares at the rate of 59.67, making the entire transaction reach 551,773,323 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,247,081.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.41% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.36, and its Beta score is 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.55.

In the same vein, SMFG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR, SMFG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.82% While, its Average True Range was 46.33%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was lower than 0.24 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.