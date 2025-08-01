Sunrun Inc (RUN) is predicted to post EPS of -0.09 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 1.08% at $10.26, before settling in for the price of $10.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RUN posted a 52-week range of $5.38-$22.26.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $206.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.34 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.36.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Solar Industry. Sunrun Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.73%, in contrast to 117.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 988 shares at the rate of 10.80, making the entire transaction reach 10,670 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,415. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07 ’25, Company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer sold 8,010 for 10.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 679,044 in total.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.21% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sunrun Inc (RUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.12.

In the same vein, RUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -12.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sunrun Inc (RUN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 16.83 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.20% While, its Average True Range was 49.40%.

Raw Stochastic average of Sunrun Inc (RUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 62.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 17.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.74 that was higher than 0.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.