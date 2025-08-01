Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) surge 6.85% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) established initial surge of 4.59% at $35.1, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $33.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUPN posted a 52-week range of $27.05-$40.28.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -8.87% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -46.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $53.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.18.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.05%, in contrast to 105.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 21 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Chief Medical Officer sold 927 shares at the rate of 39.15, making the entire transaction reach 36,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,853. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04 ’25, Company’s Sr. VP of IP, CSO sold 9,477 for 39.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 376,237. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,149 in total.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -46.65% and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.78, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.03.

In the same vein, SUPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, SUPN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.73% While, its Average True Range was 73.21%.

Raw Stochastic average of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.87%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.22 that was higher than 1.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.