Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) is -1.53% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.88% to $21.95, before settling in for the price of $22.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGRY posted a 52-week range of $18.87-$33.97.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 10.25% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $128.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.81 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.59.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry. Surgery Partners Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.81%, in contrast to 70.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Admin & Dev Officer sold 612 shares at the rate of 23.94, making the entire transaction reach 14,651 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 236,047. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14 ’25, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 74 for 23.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,839 in total.

Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.21% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 16.23.

In the same vein, SGRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.53, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Going through the that latest performance of [Surgery Partners Inc, SGRY]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.44 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.37 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.25% While, its Average True Range was 47.85%.

Raw Stochastic average of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.62 that was lower than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.