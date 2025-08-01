Talkspace Inc (TALK) plunge -3.57% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.80% to $2.43, before settling in for the price of $2.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TALK posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$4.36.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 323.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $167.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $139.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $406.58 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.81, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.01.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Talkspace Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.85%, in contrast to 47.24% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Technology Officer sold 19,302 shares at the rate of 2.91, making the entire transaction reach 56,227 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 262,616. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 39,000 for 3.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 128,743. This particular insider is now the holder of 433,997 in total.

Talkspace Inc (TALK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Talkspace Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 323.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in the upcoming year.

Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Talkspace Inc (TALK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $145.51, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 59.79.

In the same vein, TALK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Talkspace Inc (TALK)

Going through the that latest performance of [Talkspace Inc, TALK]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.05 million was inferior to the volume of 1.9 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.41% While, its Average True Range was 33.56%.

Raw Stochastic average of Talkspace Inc (TALK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was lower than 0.14 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.