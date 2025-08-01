Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) is -16.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) had a quiet start as it plunged -6.54% to $15.58, before settling in for the price of $16.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNDM posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$47.60.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -28.23% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -28.23%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.17%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $66.57 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.96%, in contrast to 110.19% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07 ’25, this organization’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer bought 10,538 shares at the rate of 18.12, making the entire transaction reach 190,966 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,538. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’24, Company’s Director sold 30,000 for 31.38, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 941,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,190 in total.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.17% and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 71.44% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -28.23% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, TNDM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.78, a figure that is expected to reach -0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, TNDM]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.73 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.56% While, its Average True Range was 42.15%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.84 that was lower than 0.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.