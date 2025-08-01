Tecogen Inc (TGEN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $3.15: Right on the Precipice

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) established initial surge of 15.51% at $9.68, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $8.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGEN posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$9.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.99 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $286.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.15.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Tecogen Inc industry. Tecogen Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.51%, in contrast to 3.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03 ’25, this organization’s VP of Business Development bought 400 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 1,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 400. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 06 ’25, Company’s VP of Business Development sold 25,000 for 5.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 400 in total.

Tecogen Inc (TGEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tecogen Inc (AMEX: TGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tecogen Inc (TGEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 174.46.

In the same vein, TGEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.17.

Technical Analysis of Tecogen Inc (TGEN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Tecogen Inc, TGEN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.63% While, its Average True Range was 66.82%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tecogen Inc (TGEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.96 that was higher than 0.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.