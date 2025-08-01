Tesla Inc (TSLA) recent quarterly performance of 9.25% is not showing the real picture

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.38% at $308.27, before settling in for the price of $319.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSLA posted a 52-week range of $182.00-$488.54.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.81 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $994.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $323.82, while the 200-day Moving Average is $321.17.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Tesla Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.91%, in contrast to 48.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 292.89, making the entire transaction reach 1,171,545 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,924. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,000 for 300.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 600,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,924 in total.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tesla Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.32% and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in the upcoming year.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tesla Inc (TSLA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $178.52, and its Beta score is 2.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 178.00.

In the same vein, TSLA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tesla Inc (TSLA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), its last 5-days Average volume was 103.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 108.05 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.93% While, its Average True Range was 42.00%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tesla Inc (TSLA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.22 that was lower than 15.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.