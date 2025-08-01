Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.02

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.46% at $181.06, before settling in for the price of $189.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TXN posted a 52-week range of $139.95-$221.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $909.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $907.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $164.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $199.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $189.83.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Texas Instruments Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.17%, in contrast to 87.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 27 ’25, this organization’s Chairman sold 97,000 shares at the rate of 195.47, making the entire transaction reach 18,960,307 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 409,089. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28 ’25, Company’s Chairman sold 4,557 for 194.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 885,021. This particular insider is now the holder of 409,089 in total.

Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.78% and is forecasted to reach 6.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Inc (TXN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.10, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 109.52.

In the same vein, TXN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.47, a figure that is expected to reach 1.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.98 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.41 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.56% While, its Average True Range was 22.19%.

Raw Stochastic average of Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.26 that was lower than 4.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.