The key reasons why ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) is -16.17% away from 52-week high?

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.61% at $9.07, before settling in for the price of $9.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASPI posted a 52-week range of $1.86-$10.82.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $829.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.11.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. ASP Isotopes Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.74%, in contrast to 42.45% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 66,666 shares at the rate of 5.75, making the entire transaction reach 383,563 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,553,326. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17 ’25, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 66,668 for 5.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 374,761. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,419,992 in total.

ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASP Isotopes Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 187.99.

In the same vein, ASPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.61, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ASP Isotopes Inc (NASDAQ: ASPI), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.1 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.95 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.76% While, its Average True Range was 49.58%.

Raw Stochastic average of ASP Isotopes Inc (ASPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.93 that was higher than 0.65 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.