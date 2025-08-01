The key reasons why Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) is -2.44% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.29% to $68.08, before settling in for the price of $68.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCO posted a 52-week range of $44.50-$69.78.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.57%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.96 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.95 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $269.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $66.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.20.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Cisco Systems, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 78.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Operations sold 8,726 shares at the rate of 65.54, making the entire transaction reach 571,867 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 174,669. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s EVP and CFO sold 15,678 for 65.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,027,244. This particular insider is now the holder of 309,543 in total.

Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.57% and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.19% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cisco Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.90, and its Beta score is 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.06.

In the same vein, CSCO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cisco Systems, Inc, CSCO]. Its last 5-days volume of 16.29 million was inferior to the volume of 21.22 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.63% While, its Average True Range was 49.66%.

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems, Inc (CSCO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.82 that was lower than 1.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.