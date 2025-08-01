The key reasons why Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) is -27.32% away from 52-week high?

As on Thursday, Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.72% to $13.54, before settling in for the price of $13.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CORZ posted a 52-week range of $6.20-$18.63.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -1117.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1117.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 131.82%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $299.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $278.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.31.

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Core Scientific Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.36%, in contrast to 76.16% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 25 ’25, this organization’s insider sold 7,759 shares at the rate of 12.39, making the entire transaction reach 96,142 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,049,689.

Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Core Scientific Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 131.82% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Core Scientific Inc (CORZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.01.

In the same vein, CORZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.04, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Core Scientific Inc (CORZ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Core Scientific Inc, CORZ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 13.83 million was lower the volume of 16.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.52% While, its Average True Range was 48.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.60 that was lower than 0.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.