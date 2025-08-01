The key reasons why Deere & Co (DE) is -1.76% away from 52-week high?

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.25% at $524.37, before settling in for the price of $507.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DE posted a 52-week range of $340.20-$533.78.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 20.35%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -26.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $270.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $250.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $142.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $512.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $466.73.

Deere & Co (DE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. Deere & Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.40%, in contrast to 74.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s President, JD Financial & CIO sold 24,580 shares at the rate of 500.61, making the entire transaction reach 12,304,921 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,878.

Deere & Co (DE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Deere & Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -26.67% and is forecasted to reach 21.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.49% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Deere & Co (DE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.37, and its Beta score is 1.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.78.

In the same vein, DE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 20.67, a figure that is expected to reach 4.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Co (DE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Deere & Co (NYSE: DE), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.1 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.42% While, its Average True Range was 63.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Deere & Co (DE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.23 that was lower than 11.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.