The key reasons why Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) is -9.50% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.41% to $152.49, before settling in for the price of $156.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EA posted a 52-week range of $115.21-$168.50.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.24%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $251.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $38.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $151.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $146.67.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Electronic Arts, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.74%, in contrast to 88.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s Chairman & CEO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 152.21, making the entire transaction reach 761,046 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 57,393. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15 ’25, Company’s EVP, Global Affairs and CLO sold 1,500 for 148.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 222,486. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,448 in total.

Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Electronic Arts, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.22% and is forecasted to reach 9.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electronic Arts, Inc (EA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.30, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.90.

In the same vein, EA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.98, a figure that is expected to reach 1.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electronic Arts, Inc (EA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Electronic Arts, Inc, EA]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.46 million was inferior to the volume of 3.51 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.15% While, its Average True Range was 50.32%.

Raw Stochastic average of Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.52% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.37 that was higher than 3.12 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.