The key reasons why Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) is -12.68% away from 52-week high?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.22% to $9.09, before settling in for the price of $9.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $3.20-$10.41.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $214.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $210.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.56.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.63%, in contrast to 54.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s VP Human Resources and sold 3,585 shares at the rate of 5.67, making the entire transaction reach 20,327 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,222. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10 ’25, Company’s Executive VP, Heavy Mineral sold 210,612 for 5.45, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,147,835. This particular insider is now the holder of 517,029 in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.94% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.30.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

[Energy Fuels Inc, UUUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.40% While, its Average True Range was 60.10%.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.69 that was higher than 0.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.