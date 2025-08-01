The key reasons why fuboTV Inc (FUBO) is -38.29% away from 52-week high?

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -4.33% at $3.98, before settling in for the price of $4.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FUBO posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$6.45.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 19.08%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.08%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 172.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $341.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $328.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.88.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. fuboTV Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.73%, in contrast to 42.35% institutional ownership.

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 172.63% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for fuboTV Inc (FUBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.73, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.30.

In the same vein, FUBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of fuboTV Inc (FUBO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of fuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO), its last 5-days Average volume was 35.52 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 27.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.88% While, its Average True Range was 64.76%.

Raw Stochastic average of fuboTV Inc (FUBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.