The key reasons why La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) is -96.62% away from 52-week high?

La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 1.48% to $4.81, before settling in for the price of $4.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRHC posted a 52-week range of $4.66-$142.40.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.47 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.59.

La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. La Rosa Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.29%, in contrast to 0.62% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 17 ’25, this organization’s CEO, interim CFO bought 75,000 shares at the rate of 7.64, making the entire transaction reach 573,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 180,272. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 07 ’25, Company’s CEO, interim CFO bought 75,000 for 7.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 573,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 180,272 in total.

La Rosa Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: LRHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.05.

In the same vein, LRHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -517.76.

Technical Analysis of La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC)

[La Rosa Holdings Corp, LRHC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.10% While, its Average True Range was 24.41%.

Raw Stochastic average of La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.78 that was lower than 1.36 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.