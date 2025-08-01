Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) is predicted to post EPS of -0.03 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -5.14% at $0.58, before settling in for the price of $0.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TLRY posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$2.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.98%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.10 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $639.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5026, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8893.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Tilray Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.73%, in contrast to 8.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO bought 165,000 shares at the rate of 0.61, making the entire transaction reach 100,106 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,941,633. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 30 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 33,500 for 0.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,939. This particular insider is now the holder of 798,069 in total.

Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tilray Brands Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.98% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 83.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, TLRY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY), its last 5-days Average volume was 42.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 35.92 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.99% While, its Average True Range was 44.31%.

Raw Stochastic average of Tilray Brands Inc (TLRY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0647 that was higher than 0.0431 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.