Titan International, Inc (TWI) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $7.96: Right on the Precipice

Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -6.73% at $8.46, before settling in for the price of $9.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWI posted a 52-week range of $5.93-$10.94.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 37.33%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 37.33%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $538.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.96.

Titan International, Inc (TWI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. Titan International, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.39%, in contrast to 74.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 212,398 shares at the rate of 10.34, making the entire transaction reach 2,196,110 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176,461. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30 ’25, Company’s Director sold 63,950 for 10.31, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 659,376. This particular insider is now the holder of 388,859 in total.

Titan International, Inc (TWI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.23% and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in the upcoming year.

Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan International, Inc (TWI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, TWI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan International, Inc (TWI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan International, Inc (NYSE: TWI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.09% While, its Average True Range was 27.79%.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan International, Inc (TWI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.47%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.45 that was higher than 0.41 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.