Trade Desk Inc (TTD) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 7.58 million

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) established initial surge of 0.62% at $86.96, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $86.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTD posted a 52-week range of $42.96-$141.53.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 28.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -50.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $448.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $443.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.83.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Trade Desk Inc industry. Trade Desk Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.38%, in contrast to 71.42% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer sold 4,809 shares at the rate of 76.66, making the entire transaction reach 368,662 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 745,902.

Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -50.43% and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trade Desk Inc (TTD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $106.35, and its Beta score is 1.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 16.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.15.

In the same vein, TTD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Trade Desk Inc, TTD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 10.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.50% While, its Average True Range was 68.68%.

Raw Stochastic average of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 84.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.91 that was higher than 2.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.