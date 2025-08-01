Transocean Ltd (RIG) EPS is poised to hit -0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) flaunted slowness of -1.02% at $2.92, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RIG posted a 52-week range of $1.97-$5.98.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 18.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.97%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $883.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $736.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.32.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Transocean Ltd industry. Transocean Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.65%, in contrast to 69.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 3.26, making the entire transaction reach 130,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 300,841.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Transocean Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.97% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Transocean Ltd (RIG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.86.

In the same vein, RIG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Transocean Ltd, RIG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 37.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.78% While, its Average True Range was 52.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of Transocean Ltd (RIG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.13 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.