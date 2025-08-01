TSS Inc (TSSI) surge 0.93% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.32% to $27.2, before settling in for the price of $25.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSSI posted a 52-week range of $2.12-$31.94.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 108.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 108.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.00 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $680.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.86.

TSS Inc (TSSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. TSS Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.06%, in contrast to 18.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 5,025 shares at the rate of 21.10, making the entire transaction reach 106,028 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 287,975.

TSS Inc (TSSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TSS Inc (NASDAQ: TSSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TSS Inc (TSSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $76.62, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.94. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.26.

In the same vein, TSSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35.

Technical Analysis of TSS Inc (TSSI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TSS Inc, TSSI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.0 million was better the volume of 1.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.71% While, its Average True Range was 57.42%.

Raw Stochastic average of TSS Inc (TSSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.49 that was higher than 1.60 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.