Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is predicted to post EPS of 0.63 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.13% at $87.75, before settling in for the price of $87.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBER posted a 52-week range of $54.84-$97.71.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -35.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $183.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.11.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Uber Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.92%, in contrast to 79.88% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 07 ’25, this organization’s CFO sold 2,750 shares at the rate of 95.00, making the entire transaction reach 261,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,975.

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -35.84% and is forecasted to reach 3.55 in the upcoming year.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.30, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.57.

In the same vein, UBER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER), its last 5-days Average volume was 16.84 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 22.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.72% While, its Average True Range was 34.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.22 that was lower than 2.74 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.