Udemy Inc (UDMY) went up 8.87% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) established initial surge of 8.87% at $7.61, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $6.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UDMY posted a 52-week range of $5.68-$10.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -2.45% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.45%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 187.71%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $82.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.11, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.75.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Udemy Inc industry. Udemy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.39%, in contrast to 44.83% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 13 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 25,000 for 6.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 174,768. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,077,097 in total.

Udemy Inc (UDMY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Udemy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 187.71% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.45% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Udemy Inc (UDMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.65.

In the same vein, UDMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Udemy Inc (UDMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Udemy Inc, UDMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.54% While, its Average True Range was 63.40%.

Raw Stochastic average of Udemy Inc (UDMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 53.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.34 that was higher than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.