United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) latest performance of -2.14% is not what was on cards

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -2.14% at $88.31, before settling in for the price of $90.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAL posted a 52-week range of $37.02-$116.00.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.98% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $323.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $321.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.54.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. United Airlines Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 88.89% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s President sold 24,772 shares at the rate of 89.50, making the entire transaction reach 2,217,094 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 283,638. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 23,000 for 91.43, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,102,867. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,001 in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.23% and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.85, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.07.

In the same vein, UAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.98, a figure that is expected to reach 2.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.23 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 8.28 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.69% While, its Average True Range was 48.66%.

Raw Stochastic average of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.98 that was lower than 3.75 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.