Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) volume hits 29.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -6.19% at $249.56, before settling in for the price of $266.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNH posted a 52-week range of $248.88-$630.73.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $907.14 million, simultaneously with a float of $904.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $226.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $298.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $462.06.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Unitedhealth Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 90.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 10 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer, Optum sold 589 shares at the rate of 305.00, making the entire transaction reach 179,645 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,398.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unitedhealth Group Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.61% and is forecasted to reach 19.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.81, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.96.

In the same vein, UNH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.09, a figure that is expected to reach 3.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 19.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 11.81 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.52% While, its Average True Range was 23.67%.

Raw Stochastic average of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 3.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.96 that was lower than 11.55 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.