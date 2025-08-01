Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $583.54K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) had a quiet start as it plunged -15.29% to $20.64, before settling in for the price of $24.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPBD posted a 52-week range of $19.68-$38.72.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.22%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.83 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $24.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.02.

Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Upbound Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.14%, in contrast to 83.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,653 shares at the rate of 25.90, making the entire transaction reach 42,813 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,400.

Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Upbound Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.22% and is forecasted to reach 5.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Upbound Group Inc (NASDAQ: UPBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upbound Group Inc (UPBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.54, and its Beta score is 1.76. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.40.

In the same vein, UPBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.99 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Upbound Group Inc, UPBD]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.01 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.57 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 23.33% While, its Average True Range was 21.26%.

Raw Stochastic average of Upbound Group Inc (UPBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.18 that was higher than 0.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.