Upexi Inc (UPXI) last month performance of 60.38% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) flaunted slowness of -5.12% at $4.64, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPXI posted a 52-week range of $1.90-$22.57.

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of -96.18% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -96.18%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $249.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.64.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Upexi Inc industry. Upexi Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.80%, in contrast to 34.54% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 11 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,243 shares at the rate of 4.94, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 385,370. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 16 ’25, Company’s Director bought 11,000 for 5.69, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 62,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,389 in total.

Upexi Inc (UPXI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Upexi Inc (NASDAQ: UPXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Upexi Inc (UPXI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.24.

Technical Analysis of Upexi Inc (UPXI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Upexi Inc, UPXI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.14 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 2.23% While, its Average True Range was 34.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Upexi Inc (UPXI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.26 that was lower than 1.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.