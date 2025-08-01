Ur-Energy Inc (URG) last month performance of 15.24% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -1.63% at $1.21, before settling in for the price of $1.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URG posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$1.42.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of -26.05% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -26.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $364.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $353.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $441.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0616, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0246.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Ur-Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.97%, in contrast to 76.57% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’24, this organization’s VP REGULATORY AFFAIRS sold 483 shares at the rate of 1.17, making the entire transaction reach 566 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 26 ’24, Company’s Director sold 193,574 for 1.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 236,257. This particular insider is now the holder of 327,737 in total.

Ur-Energy Inc (URG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ur-Energy Inc (URG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.09.

In the same vein, URG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc (URG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ur-Energy Inc (AMEX: URG), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.96 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.00% While, its Average True Range was 41.32%.

Raw Stochastic average of Ur-Energy Inc (URG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0746 that was higher than 0.0663 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.