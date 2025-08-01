Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) volume hits 1.52 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.34% to $75.28, before settling in for the price of $76.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $33.86-$78.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 20.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $55.33.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.78%, in contrast to 75.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s Global CEO Anthropologie Group sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 70.52, making the entire transaction reach 317,340 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,477.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.50% and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.17% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.59% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters, Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.77, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.30.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Urban Outfitters, Inc, URBN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.47 million was inferior to the volume of 2.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.07% While, its Average True Range was 54.51%.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters, Inc (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.91%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.38 that was lower than 2.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.