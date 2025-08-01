Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) is -7.82% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) flaunted slowness of -8.78% at $4.26, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $4.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VNDA posted a 52-week range of $3.81-$5.99.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -427.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $58.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $251.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.64.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc industry. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.87%, in contrast to 77.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 7,000 shares at the rate of 4.59, making the entire transaction reach 32,130 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,082.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -427.27% and is forecasted to reach -0.99 in the upcoming year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23.

In the same vein, VNDA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, VNDA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.75% While, its Average True Range was 25.28%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.19 that was higher than 0.18 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.