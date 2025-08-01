Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) EPS is poised to hit 0.03 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) flaunted slowness of -0.05% at $105.09, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $105.14 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRNA posted a 52-week range of $18.51-$105.50.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.21%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 161.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $93.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.85.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Verona Pharma Plc ADR industry. Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.87%, in contrast to 76.02% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 80,000 shares at the rate of 11.53, making the entire transaction reach 922,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 359,999. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 11 ’25, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 400,000 for 11.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,560,360. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,278,992 in total.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 161.28% and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in the upcoming year.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 8.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 75.46.

In the same vein, VRNA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.04, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Verona Pharma Plc ADR, VRNA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.87% While, its Average True Range was 70.59%.

Raw Stochastic average of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was lower than 2.98 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.