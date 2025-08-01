Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) 20 Days SMA touch -2.22%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.62% to $456.87, before settling in for the price of $469.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VRTX posted a 52-week range of $377.85-$519.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4164.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $256.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $256.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $117.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $454.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $463.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 94.77% institutional ownership.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4164.84% and is forecasted to reach 20.81 in the upcoming year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.62.

In the same vein, VRTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.92, a figure that is expected to reach 4.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX)

[Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, VRTX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.33% While, its Average True Range was 41.92%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 5.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.05 that was lower than 11.82 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.