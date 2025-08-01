Veru Inc (VERU) recent quarterly performance of -10.52% is not showing the real picture

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.76% to $0.48, before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VERU posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$1.42.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -8.11%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -8.11%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $146.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $119.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.05 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5827, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6281.

Veru Inc (VERU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Veru Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.71%, in contrast to 27.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 95,279 shares at the rate of 0.55, making the entire transaction reach 52,432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 195,279. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 19 ’25, Company’s Director bought 54,721 for 0.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 31,919. This particular insider is now the holder of 250,000 in total.

Veru Inc (VERU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.89% and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -0.23% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -8.11% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Veru Inc (VERU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.70.

In the same vein, VERU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Veru Inc (VERU)

[Veru Inc, VERU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.31% While, its Average True Range was 27.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Veru Inc (VERU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.97%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0348 that was lower than 0.0427 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.