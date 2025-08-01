Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) is 80.18% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) flaunted slowness of -6.33% at $2.07, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $2.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VOR posted a 52-week range of $0.13-$3.29.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -38.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -38.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.45%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $124.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $258.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.98.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Vor Biopharma Inc industry. Vor Biopharma Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 48.06%, in contrast to 42.12% institutional ownership.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vor Biopharma Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.45% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -38.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.88.

In the same vein, VOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Vor Biopharma Inc, VOR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 8.25 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.29% While, its Average True Range was 49.23%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 20.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.29 that was higher than 0.15 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.