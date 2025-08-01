Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) volume hits 2.37 million: A New Opening for Investors

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 0.70% at $274.67, before settling in for the price of $272.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VMC posted a 52-week range of $215.08-$298.31.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.96%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $131.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $265.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $261.79.

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Vulcan Materials Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.96% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s Chairman & CEO sold 71,721 shares at the rate of 275.77, making the entire transaction reach 19,778,209 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 15,832 for 273.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,324,834. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,421 in total.

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Vulcan Materials Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.96% and is forecasted to reach 9.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vulcan Materials Co (VMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $38.40, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 33.04.

In the same vein, VMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.15, a figure that is expected to reach 2.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.38% While, its Average True Range was 62.61%.

Raw Stochastic average of Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.50 that was lower than 5.97 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.