Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.77

As on Thursday, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.09% to $11.64, before settling in for the price of $11.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WBA posted a 52-week range of $8.08-$13.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -38.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $865.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $712.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.66%, in contrast to 61.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 27 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman of Board bought 832,258 shares at the rate of 11.01, making the entire transaction reach 9,163,161 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 145,621,079. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 27 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 832,258 for 11.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,163,161. This particular insider is now the holder of 657,308 in total.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -38.68% and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in the upcoming year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.37.

In the same vein, WBA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.29, a figure that is expected to reach 0.25 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.56 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, WBA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.85 million was lower the volume of 16.23 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.72% While, its Average True Range was 73.73%.

Raw Stochastic average of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.05 that was lower than 0.11 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.