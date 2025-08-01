Waters Corp (WAT) plunge -3.25% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -3.45% at $288.76, before settling in for the price of $299.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WAT posted a 52-week range of $279.61-$423.56.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 4.28% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.26%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $334.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $360.27.

Waters Corp (WAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Waters Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 98.41% institutional ownership.

Waters Corp (WAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Waters Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.26% and is forecasted to reach 14.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waters Corp (WAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.19, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.76. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.76.

In the same vein, WAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.03, a figure that is expected to reach 2.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waters Corp (WAT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Waters Corp (NYSE: WAT), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.03 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.24% While, its Average True Range was 31.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of Waters Corp (WAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 10.95 that was lower than 11.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.